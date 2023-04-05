PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $75.90

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.90, but opened at $74.07. PDD shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 4,875,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

PDD Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,089,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

