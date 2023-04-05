PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $75.90

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.90, but opened at $74.07. PDD shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 4,875,551 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.
PDD Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,089,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.
