Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

PGC stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.