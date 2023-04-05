Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given New GBX 930 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.04) to GBX 930 ($11.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Pennon Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

