Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Arani Bose Sells 5,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,874. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,709.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $285.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Penumbra by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Penumbra by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

