Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Down 4.7%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 41,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 477,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

