Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 148,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

