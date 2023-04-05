Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.