PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Shares Up 2.7%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. 298,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 224,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

PetroTal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

