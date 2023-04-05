PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 25,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 9,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
PharmaCielo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
