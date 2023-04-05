Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 4.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 4,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

