PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

PCK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

