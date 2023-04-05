PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

PML stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 20,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,782. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

