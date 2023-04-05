PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

