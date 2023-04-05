PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Natixis purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

