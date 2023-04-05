Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.52.

PINS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 9,256,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,642. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,013. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $217,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

