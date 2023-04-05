Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PXD opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.