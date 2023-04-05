Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after buying an additional 214,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. 11,900,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,484,555. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

