Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $82,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.9 %

BCC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

