Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

