Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $167.24 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $167.24 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17424135 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $281,001.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

