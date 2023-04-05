Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,346. Popular has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1,466.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 98.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.