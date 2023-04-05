Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
Popular Stock Performance
Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,346. Popular has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1,466.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 98.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.