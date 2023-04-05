Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

