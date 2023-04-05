Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $17,332.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $17,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 324,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

