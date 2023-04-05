Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the period. Profire Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.04% of Profire Energy worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 97,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,654. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading

