PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.69

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 51121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.82%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

