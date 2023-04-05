Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lifted by Northland Capmk

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $436,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

