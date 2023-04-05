Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Concentrix Co. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concentrix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNXC. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Stock Down 3.6 %

Concentrix stock opened at $115.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

