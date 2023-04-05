Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 10,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Qantas Airways Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.
