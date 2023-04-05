Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.86% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

