QUASA (QUA) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $392.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,084.50 or 1.00011461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187489 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $640.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.