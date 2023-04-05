Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Desjardins

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday.

QUISF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,100. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

