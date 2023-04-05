Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $64.71 million and $2.97 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009707 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022536 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.