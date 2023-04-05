Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 3,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.
About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF
The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.
