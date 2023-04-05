Raymond James Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $4.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

FTC Solar Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.70. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 346,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

