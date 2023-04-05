Raymond James Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.