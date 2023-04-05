RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 54,015 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,015 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

BMY stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

