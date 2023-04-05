Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.41 and last traded at $77.41. Approximately 2,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

