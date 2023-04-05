Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 110.30

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110.30 ($1.37) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,306 ($78.32) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,502 ($68.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,824 ($84.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,831.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,856.67.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

