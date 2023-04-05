Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,959 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.26. 489,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.