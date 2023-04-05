Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,765. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

