Regis Management CO LLC Sells 41,525 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 774,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 793,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,363. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

