Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.61. 70,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,241,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,434. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.