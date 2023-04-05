Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $243.32. The company had a trading volume of 134,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average is $214.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

