Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.15 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 594.89 ($7.39) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 597.80 ($7.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.82. The company has a market cap of £14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,957.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.95), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,180,482.86). Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.26) to GBX 640 ($7.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.38).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

