Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.15 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 594.89 ($7.39) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 597.80 ($7.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.82. The company has a market cap of £14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,957.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.95), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,180,482.86). Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.26) to GBX 640 ($7.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.38).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

