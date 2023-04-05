Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.83 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Request has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.83 million and $1.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,193.19 or 1.00033133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09720122 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,301,185.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

