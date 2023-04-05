Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

NYSE GTLS opened at $114.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 201.68 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

