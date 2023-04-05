Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 5th (AGI, BTO, CCO, CFX, CG, CXB, ELD, FNV, GTE, HBM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 5th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$5.80 to C$6.50.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$6.30 to C$7.50.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.70 to C$1.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$16.50.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$222.00 to C$226.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from C$3.65 to C$4.35.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$1.30 to C$1.40.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$46.50 to C$46.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$4.60 to C$3.40.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

