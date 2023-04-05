Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 5th (AGI, BTO, CCO, CFX, CG, CXB, ELD, FNV, GTE, HBM)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 5th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$5.80 to C$6.50.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$6.30 to C$7.50.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.70 to C$1.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$16.50.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$222.00 to C$226.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from C$3.65 to C$4.35.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$1.30 to C$1.40.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$46.50 to C$46.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$4.60 to C$3.40.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

