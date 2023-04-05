Reviewing AerCap (NYSE:AER) & Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AerCap and Upbound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

AerCap currently has a consensus target price of $71.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given AerCap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $7.01 billion 1.95 -$726.04 million ($3.09) -17.93 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 118.00

This table compares AerCap and Upbound Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Upbound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AerCap. AerCap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AerCap has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AerCap and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap -10.35% 14.18% 3.13% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

