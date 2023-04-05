Reviewing Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) & Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties and Tullow Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freehold Royalties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tullow Oil 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Freehold Royalties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Freehold Royalties is more favorable than Tullow Oil.

Dividends

Profitability

Freehold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Tullow Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.4%. Freehold Royalties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tullow Oil pays out -89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tullow Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Freehold Royalties and Tullow Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Freehold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Tullow Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freehold Royalties and Tullow Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A $1.00 11.00 Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -1.97

Tullow Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freehold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tullow Oil beats Freehold Royalties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

