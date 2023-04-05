Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $188,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.

RYTM stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

